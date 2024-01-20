- Increased default speed of the characters
- Increased starting health and general damage of the abilities #DevNote this should offer a much easier start
- All level all previewed now with a note how to unlock them
- Abilities following player direction now target mouse position (gamepad direction is changed by using the right stick)
- Increased duration of invincibility frame after getting hit
- Implemented knockback for enemies when hit. Distance depends on damage in relation to max hp of the enemy.
- Implemented default dead animation for enemies without a own animation
- Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would randomly disappear
- Added information in achievement popup about the actual reward
- Added better visulation in character selection
- Fixed a bug where the some achievements were not grayed out yet they where supposed to
Journey's Legend update for 20 January 2024
Patch 0.6.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
