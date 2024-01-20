 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Journey's Legend update for 20 January 2024

Patch 0.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13224124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased default speed of the characters
  • Increased starting health and general damage of the abilities #DevNote this should offer a much easier start
  • All level all previewed now with a note how to unlock them
  • Abilities following player direction now target mouse position (gamepad direction is changed by using the right stick)
  • Increased duration of invincibility frame after getting hit
  • Implemented knockback for enemies when hit. Distance depends on damage in relation to max hp of the enemy.
  • Implemented default dead animation for enemies without a own animation
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would randomly disappear
  • Added information in achievement popup about the actual reward
  • Added better visulation in character selection
  • Fixed a bug where the some achievements were not grayed out yet they where supposed to

Changed files in this update

Depot 2654081 Depot 2654081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link