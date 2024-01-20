Hotfix 0.1.8 Released! - Minor

Greetings Community,

We just wanted to keep you in the loop with news of our latest update. This time around, we've made some slight adjustments to a handful of buttons in our Lobby Menu, along with some minor tweaks to the loading screen backgrounds and Tips 'N' Tricks Menu.

While these adjustments remain exceptionally minor, we believe they play a vital role in refining the overall experience. Our team remains dedicated to continually fine-tuning and making these small adjustments to ensure you have the best possible playing experience.

Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.

Best,

The Tony Slopes™ Team