 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tony Slopes™ update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 0.1.8 Released! - Minor

Share · View all patches · Build 13224122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Community,

We just wanted to keep you in the loop with news of our latest update. This time around, we've made some slight adjustments to a handful of buttons in our Lobby Menu, along with some minor tweaks to the loading screen backgrounds and Tips 'N' Tricks Menu.

While these adjustments remain exceptionally minor, we believe they play a vital role in refining the overall experience. Our team remains dedicated to continually fine-tuning and making these small adjustments to ensure you have the best possible playing experience.

Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support.

Best,
The Tony Slopes™ Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 835771 Depot 835771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link