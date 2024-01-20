Major Update - 1.2 Stations

Stations

A large station with 8 modules spawns occasionally that moves across the map that can be destroyed for additional points.

Mines / Minefields

Mines can be found from either the Sentinel or in large groups during a minefield event. Mines activate when the player nears and slowly tracks toward the player. Once close enough, it will activate it's timer and blow up. Contact with the mine will also blow it up.

New Enemy

The sentinel drops mines from its back and circles the player

Background Objects

During special events such as asteroids, minefields, and stations, background objects will appear. This can be disabled in settings

Backgrounds

The background changes color after every 20 waves

Nebulas

Nebulas are another unique event that spawn across the map making it hard to see when flying through

Higher Level Enemies

At higher level threat levels, level 4 and 5 enemies can spawn with the unique ability to create holograms of themselves making it hard to distinguish the real enemy

Laser Rework

The laser no longer passes through enemies. It now uses ray casts and will quickly drain health based on how much of the laser is on the enemy.

Enemy Follower Changes

Multiple enemy types can follow each other rather than 3 of one type.

Other Major Additions

99 Steam Achievements that can be viewed in-game

Point indicator on enemy death

Increase to in game resolution

Game area width doubled

Stats tab with large number of player stats

Top score page with 25 local top scores including character, score, wave, and upgrades

Threat level multiplies coin gain

Music

Alert noise on special waves

Major Changes

Upgrades occur when the player wants rather than immediately after reaching next level

Ships and upgrades much cheaper

Shield shaders

Shield upgrades now replenishes shield fully

Asteroids no longer break apart at such high speeds

Fixes / Changes