Major Update - 1.2 Stations

Stations
A large station with 8 modules spawns occasionally that moves across the map that can be destroyed for additional points.
Mines / Minefields
Mines can be found from either the Sentinel or in large groups during a minefield event. Mines activate when the player nears and slowly tracks toward the player. Once close enough, it will activate it's timer and blow up. Contact with the mine will also blow it up.
New Enemy
The sentinel drops mines from its back and circles the player
Background Objects
During special events such as asteroids, minefields, and stations, background objects will appear. This can be disabled in settings
Backgrounds
The background changes color after every 20 waves
Nebulas
Nebulas are another unique event that spawn across the map making it hard to see when flying through
Higher Level Enemies
At higher level threat levels, level 4 and 5 enemies can spawn with the unique ability to create holograms of themselves making it hard to distinguish the real enemy
Laser Rework
The laser no longer passes through enemies. It now uses ray casts and will quickly drain health based on how much of the laser is on the enemy.
Enemy Follower Changes
Multiple enemy types can follow each other rather than 3 of one type.
Other Major Additions
- 99 Steam Achievements that can be viewed in-game
- Point indicator on enemy death
- Increase to in game resolution
- Game area width doubled
- Stats tab with large number of player stats
- Top score page with 25 local top scores including character, score, wave, and upgrades
- Threat level multiplies coin gain
- Music
- Alert noise on special waves
Major Changes
- Upgrades occur when the player wants rather than immediately after reaching next level
- Ships and upgrades much cheaper
- Shield shaders
- Shield upgrades now replenishes shield fully
- Asteroids no longer break apart at such high speeds
Fixes / Changes
- Ion no longer stops enemies in place, but keeps them from moving
- Swarmer now leaves group after being shot by ion
- Swarmers are now more spread out
- Increased time between automatic increase to wave
- Escape button returns to game from the pause menu
- Score now shows at death screen
- XP Character increases point gain by 10% instead of 5%
- Lvl 80 boss no longer effected by ion
- An indicator for the rammer upgrade on the front of player ship and a shimmer
- Various other fixes and minor changes
Changed files in this update