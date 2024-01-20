0.93 Controller Support Patch

Small Patch For Controller Support! And Night Club level optimization!
- Fixed bug where player would freeze if crouched or slide on keyboard with controller plugged in
- Fixed bug with controller crouch and slide speed being too fast
- Night Club lighting rebaked
- Night Club neon lights added to stairs and more lights added around level
- Night Club performance and lighting optimization, should result in much higher FPS in all parts of the level
- Wall texture UVs fixed in Saloon
Changed files in this update