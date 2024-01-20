 Skip to content

Maximum Action update for 20 January 2024

0.93 Controller Support Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13224073

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Patch For Controller Support! And Night Club level optimization!

  • Fixed bug where player would freeze if crouched or slide on keyboard with controller plugged in
  • Fixed bug with controller crouch and slide speed being too fast
  • Night Club lighting rebaked
  • Night Club neon lights added to stairs and more lights added around level
  • Night Club performance and lighting optimization, should result in much higher FPS in all parts of the level
  • Wall texture UVs fixed in Saloon

Changed files in this update

