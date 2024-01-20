 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 20 January 2024

Build 13224036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. As we get closer to releasing our updated Unreal 5.3 SDK we are revamping the “Portal” navigation menu. The first tab will be “Highlights” which will include a “Continue” “New Releases” and “Trending” feature. The next tab “Riff Original” will have all Riff Original maps, and “Community Content” will have all the portals made with the SDK.

  2. Ongoing networking fixes with Social and Community Content Maps.

