-
As we get closer to releasing our updated Unreal 5.3 SDK we are revamping the “Portal” navigation menu. The first tab will be “Highlights” which will include a “Continue” “New Releases” and “Trending” feature. The next tab “Riff Original” will have all Riff Original maps, and “Community Content” will have all the portals made with the SDK.
-
Ongoing networking fixes with Social and Community Content Maps.
Riff XR update for 20 January 2024
Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2182791 Depot 2182791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update