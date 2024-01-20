 Skip to content

Pro Soccer Online update for 20 January 2024

Beta 1.5.7

Build 13224010

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with players despawning occasionally after a kickoff.
  • Fixed end of match summary being bugged when using free cam.
  • Fixed match state/goal state not being visible for some players sometimes.
  • Made a slight change to slide tackles that should make fouls less common when you tackle the ball 1st, so players don't get yellow/red cards unfairly.
  • Added a new slide tackling mechanic. Sprinting + slide tackle = ball goes fast, No sprinting + slide tackle = ball goes slower.
  • Increased slide tackle animation speed by 5%.

Work on ranked modes will start soon.

