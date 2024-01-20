Beta 1.5.7

- Fixed an issue with players despawning occasionally after a kickoff.
- Fixed end of match summary being bugged when using free cam.
- Fixed match state/goal state not being visible for some players sometimes.
- Made a slight change to slide tackles that should make fouls less common when you tackle the ball 1st, so players don't get yellow/red cards unfairly.
- Added a new slide tackling mechanic. Sprinting + slide tackle = ball goes fast, No sprinting + slide tackle = ball goes slower.
- Increased slide tackle animation speed by 5%.
Work on ranked modes will start soon.
