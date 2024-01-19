Week 1 Patch and Developer Update

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello you hungry critters!

Its been one week since CV officially launched and we are absolutely thrilled by the positive reception!

A lot of the feedback we have received revolves around additional content and we hear you. While we can't make any promises on what additional content we plan to deliver, at the very least we can confirm that modding support is on the way but with no concrete timeline on when it will be ready.

On the bug fixing front, we now have a public issue tracker over at: https://github.com/Archival1/CV-BugReporting that users can submit and discuss bugs they encounter. If you find a bug be sure to check it out and you might just see it appear in patch notes like this!

Patch cef91e5c

Buffed NPC detection rate by about 20%. (Minimum detection rate 8 -> 6.5 seconds, max detection rate 4 -> 3.5 seconds.) Non-authority NPCs still mostly ignore you if you're unladen and not being suspicious.

Buffed NPC memory by 20%. It's only a few extra seconds, but it prevents them from walking out of the room and forgetting what just happened while still in sight of the player.

Fixed bug where investigating NPCs would forget about you if it took more than 30 seconds to path to the search location.

Fixed Navmesh bugs on City, Station, Warehouse. Should lessen the chance of NPCs becoming stuck on corners of objects.

Buffed Dragon's speed by 20%. Should now have a much easier time getting around when "under load".

Fixed Dragon being omniscient when deciding on a character to CV. Prevents them from just pathing to the player across the map. This is work to make pred characters more authorable, and we're not quite finished with it yet!

Fixed receptionist Giraffe clothes clipping.

Added Condom physics, they now wobble and splat like a real bag of fun.



Fixed Npcs at glory holes thinking they are the boss of the City when freed.

Added some wet floor signs.

Reduced vocal volume for Possum characters by 50%.

Improved animations for most character interactions (sitting, idle, vore)

Fixed some chairs, and vending machines causing characters to hover when using them.

Fixed light bleed on most maps' light bake.

Fixed Thai fonts from having missing glyphs.

Fixed smashed wine bottle fragments from lacking collision.

Fixed bug where setting Hint Glyphs to Controller would disable breeding stands.

Added a small cutscene to a button in the Warehouse to show what door it opens.

Fixed dialogue getting stuck when leaving a glory hole station early.

Fixed goop decals ignoring the giraffe.

Fixed balls not teleporting to their owners on Recumbobulation. Should prevent the Dragon's balls getting stuck half-way across the map when taken to a Recumbobulator.

Fixed worker Rats ignoring cumflation.

Removed some generic glyphs (TAB, and JUMP) and replaced with proper controller-specific button prompts.

Fixed the Game Over prompt from requiring a keyboard space bar press. It has been replaced by a "Quick Restart" prompt with the appropriate controller glyph and controls.

Fixed getting multiple-game over states simultaneously from breaking menuing.

Small various fixes.

This patch week was very carefully crafted so things don't break (we hope!). We're gearing up for bigger updates so stay tuned!

We're still in the process of platforming the Churn Vector community, here's a discord that's somewhat WIP: https://discord.gg/3Mb65h5rb6