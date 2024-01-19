 Skip to content

TinkerTech Playtest update for 19 January 2024

2024/01/19

2024/01/19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Holding CTRL can now increment sliders by 100
  • Copying and pasting settings while previewing your build in BUILD mode now updates blocks correctly
  • Fixed issues that were causing crashes on older PCs

