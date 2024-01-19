- Holding CTRL can now increment sliders by 100
- Copying and pasting settings while previewing your build in BUILD mode now updates blocks correctly
- Fixed issues that were causing crashes on older PCs
TinkerTech Playtest update for 19 January 2024
2024/01/19
