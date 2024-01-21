 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daisy Flies to the Moon update for 21 January 2024

Update 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 13223730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added an improved battle targeting feature

-Fixed some issues with Steam Achievements loading

-Added hints for puzzles

-Improved UI, bug fixes and fun

-Take a look!

Changed files in this update

Daisy Flies to the Moon Content Depot 1395711
  • Loading history…
Daisy Flies to the Moon Linux Depot 1395712
  • Loading history…
Daisy Flies to the Moon Mac Depot 1395713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link