Patch 1.1 - Balance & Content

A heftier patch that intended to make the difficulty curve more consistent, while also adding some new content!

Content:

31 New Perks

10 Versatile (4 Common, 5 Uncommon, 1 Rare)

3 Per Character (1 Common, 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare)

1 Per Class (Uncommon)

3 New Artifacts (2 Common, 1 Rare)

2 New Buffs: Inspired & Aware

2 New ? Events

Gameplay Changes / Balance:

Chests now contain more gold, and always contain a potion

Thief is now also proficient with Feet

Perks can now be bought in the Market! Some new Perks, as well as a few existing Perks were moved into the Market to be unlocked.

Adjusted a few "punishing" ? Events to be more favorable

Curses & Status Actions no longer count towards Discovery & Mastery

Action Balance:

Invincible (Event Action) Nerf - 2 (1) NRG > 3 (2) NRG

Webs (Status Action) Nerf - Conclude now gives a static 1 Entangled

Warrior Action Balance:

Warrior Action Balance: Rush Nerf - Rush is no longer Innate, Rush+ gains Innate

Sheathe Nerf - 1d6 (1d6+1d3) > 1d4 (1d8)

Shed Armor Rework - Lose Block, Draw 2 (3)

Rogue Action Balance:

Rogue Action Balance: Ransack Buff - 1d4 (1d8) > 1d6 (1d10)

Dagger Toss Buff - 2 > 1 NRG

Gash Buff - 2 NRG 1d8 (1d12) > 2 NRG 1d10 (1 NRG 1d10)

Lock On - Gives Inspired instead of Strength+Weak

Monk Action Balance:

Monk Action Balance: Learn Buff - 1d3 > 1d4

Channel Rework - Channel+ also gives Inspired

Restless Buff - 1d6 (2d3) > 1d6 (2d4)

Spirit Field Nerf - 2 NRG (1 NRG) > 3 NRG > (2 NRG)

Perk Balance:

Replaced "Less Debuff (Versatile) Perk [Gain 1 less Debuff]" with "Synchronize"

Synchronize - When you gain a Debuff from an enemy, inflict it back

Keen Eye buffed, now gives 3 Keen instead of only 1

Trifecta (Monk) Rework - Trinity effects trigger twice (old effect was pretty niche)

Sustain (Monk) Buffed - Gives more Max HP

Buffs/Debuffs Balance:

Asleep - Now also ticks down when damaged

Bleed - Now deals 5 damage

Confused - Now ticks down per Action randomized

Lucky - Now persists in combat instead of ticking down

Entangled - Now ticks down at turn start (this is a nerf to Entangled!)

Fragile - gain 50% less block (used to be 25%)

Thorns - Thorns can no longer be dodged by the player

Artifact Balance:

Tabloid of Truth - Now gives 10 Confused instead of 3

Nancy's Goblet - Now gives 5 Inspired on turn 1

Enemy Balance:

Reworked Ivees

Reworked Stingers

Reworked Clops

Reworked Durkar

New Aware / Inspire Buffs added to a few Enemies

Slightly tweaked a few others (minor HP + moveset tweaks)

QOL/Other:

Added crown icon to Classes you have won with on Class Selection screen

Added additional design to upgraded Action tooltips

Fixes:

Monk Meter will now cap at 5 (previously, it would only visually show 5 stored, but you could have much more stored behind the scenes.)

Weakspot Rogue Perk (+2 to Attacks in Stealth) now only applies +2 to Attacks as intended

Fixed Papyrus Skeleton spawn chance, which also fixes...

"The Professor" Achievement is now possible due to Papyrus spawn bug fix

Fixed a bug that stopped Homebrew Event from appearing

Fixed player being able to dodge most ? Events damage. There are still some where evasion will let you dodge!

Fixed Absolute Chaos Event crashing the game on rolling an 18

Cursed Locket now counts Curses that were already in your Bag prior to picking up

Rolling Boulder event correctly gives XP

Fixed Blind ticking into the negative

Fixed Lyrus > Redacted fight retaining buffs

Visual Fixes:

A couple damage number tweaks/fixes

Fixed a couple tooltip display rounding errors

A few typos/phrasing fixes

Curses no longer always appear in the Library

Some grammar fixes in events lol

Dice stop rolling when combat is finished

Dev Notes:

With this bigger patch, I wanted to include an update on what's next for Reign of the Renegade. At the moment, the only concrete future plans are bug fixes and balancing, with a little content dripping here and there.

I'll continue to work on it whenever I get strokes of inspiration (as you can see from this patch, I was only trying to balance the game and got a bit carried away), but I also wanted to set an expectation that I can't promise new content on a consistent schedule. Hopefully then when content does get added, it'll feel fresh!

I love the project, and still see myself getting lost in it from time to time. However, after working on it for over a year, my brain is craving something new!