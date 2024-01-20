Patch 1.1 - Balance & Content

A heftier patch that intended to make the difficulty curve more consistent, while also adding some new content!
- 31 New Perks
- 10 Versatile (4 Common, 5 Uncommon, 1 Rare)
- 3 Per Character (1 Common, 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare)
- 1 Per Class (Uncommon)
- 3 New Artifacts (2 Common, 1 Rare)
- 2 New Buffs: Inspired & Aware
- 2 New ? Events
Gameplay Changes / Balance:
- Chests now contain more gold, and always contain a potion
- Thief is now also proficient with Feet
- Perks can now be bought in the Market! Some new Perks, as well as a few existing Perks were moved into the Market to be unlocked.
- Adjusted a few "punishing" ? Events to be more favorable
- Curses & Status Actions no longer count towards Discovery & Mastery
Action Balance:
- Invincible (Event Action) Nerf - 2 (1) NRG > 3 (2) NRG
- Webs (Status Action) Nerf - Conclude now gives a static 1 Entangled
Warrior Action Balance:
- Rush Nerf - Rush is no longer Innate, Rush+ gains Innate
- Sheathe Nerf - 1d6 (1d6+1d3) > 1d4 (1d8)
- Shed Armor Rework - Lose Block, Draw 2 (3)
Rogue Action Balance:
- Ransack Buff - 1d4 (1d8) > 1d6 (1d10)
- Dagger Toss Buff - 2 > 1 NRG
- Gash Buff - 2 NRG 1d8 (1d12) > 2 NRG 1d10 (1 NRG 1d10)
- Lock On - Gives Inspired instead of Strength+Weak
Monk Action Balance:
- Learn Buff - 1d3 > 1d4
- Channel Rework - Channel+ also gives Inspired
- Restless Buff - 1d6 (2d3) > 1d6 (2d4)
- Spirit Field Nerf - 2 NRG (1 NRG) > 3 NRG > (2 NRG)
Perk Balance:
- Replaced "Less Debuff (Versatile) Perk [Gain 1 less Debuff]" with "Synchronize"
- Synchronize - When you gain a Debuff from an enemy, inflict it back
- Keen Eye buffed, now gives 3 Keen instead of only 1
- Trifecta (Monk) Rework - Trinity effects trigger twice (old effect was pretty niche)
- Sustain (Monk) Buffed - Gives more Max HP
Buffs/Debuffs Balance:
- Asleep - Now also ticks down when damaged
- Bleed - Now deals 5 damage
- Confused - Now ticks down per Action randomized
- Lucky - Now persists in combat instead of ticking down
- Entangled - Now ticks down at turn start (this is a nerf to Entangled!)
- Fragile - gain 50% less block (used to be 25%)
- Thorns - Thorns can no longer be dodged by the player
Artifact Balance:
- Tabloid of Truth - Now gives 10 Confused instead of 3
- Nancy's Goblet - Now gives 5 Inspired on turn 1
Enemy Balance:
- Reworked Ivees
- Reworked Stingers
- Reworked Clops
- Reworked Durkar
- New Aware / Inspire Buffs added to a few Enemies
- Slightly tweaked a few others (minor HP + moveset tweaks)
QOL/Other:
- Added crown icon to Classes you have won with on Class Selection screen
- Added additional design to upgraded Action tooltips
Fixes:
- Monk Meter will now cap at 5 (previously, it would only visually show 5 stored, but you could have much more stored behind the scenes.)
- Weakspot Rogue Perk (+2 to Attacks in Stealth) now only applies +2 to Attacks as intended
- Fixed Papyrus Skeleton spawn chance, which also fixes...
- "The Professor" Achievement is now possible due to Papyrus spawn bug fix
- Fixed a bug that stopped Homebrew Event from appearing
- Fixed player being able to dodge most ? Events damage. There are still some where evasion will let you dodge!
- Fixed Absolute Chaos Event crashing the game on rolling an 18
- Cursed Locket now counts Curses that were already in your Bag prior to picking up
- Rolling Boulder event correctly gives XP
- Fixed Blind ticking into the negative
- Fixed Lyrus > Redacted fight retaining buffs
Visual Fixes:
- A couple damage number tweaks/fixes
- Fixed a couple tooltip display rounding errors
- A few typos/phrasing fixes
- Curses no longer always appear in the Library
- Some grammar fixes in events lol
- Dice stop rolling when combat is finished
Dev Notes:
With this bigger patch, I wanted to include an update on what's next for Reign of the Renegade. At the moment, the only concrete future plans are bug fixes and balancing, with a little content dripping here and there.
I'll continue to work on it whenever I get strokes of inspiration (as you can see from this patch, I was only trying to balance the game and got a bit carried away), but I also wanted to set an expectation that I can't promise new content on a consistent schedule. Hopefully then when content does get added, it'll feel fresh!
I love the project, and still see myself getting lost in it from time to time. However, after working on it for over a year, my brain is craving something new!
