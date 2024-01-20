 Skip to content

Reign of the Renegade update for 20 January 2024

Patch 1.1 - Balance & Content

Patch 1.1 - Balance & Content · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A heftier patch that intended to make the difficulty curve more consistent, while also adding some new content!

Content:

  • 31 New Perks
  • 10 Versatile (4 Common, 5 Uncommon, 1 Rare)
  • 3 Per Character (1 Common, 1 Uncommon, 1 Rare)
  • 1 Per Class (Uncommon)
  • 3 New Artifacts (2 Common, 1 Rare)
  • 2 New Buffs: Inspired & Aware
  • 2 New ? Events

Gameplay Changes / Balance:

  • Chests now contain more gold, and always contain a potion
  • Thief is now also proficient with Feet
  • Perks can now be bought in the Market! Some new Perks, as well as a few existing Perks were moved into the Market to be unlocked.
  • Adjusted a few "punishing" ? Events to be more favorable
  • Curses & Status Actions no longer count towards Discovery & Mastery

Action Balance:

  • Invincible (Event Action) Nerf - 2 (1) NRG > 3 (2) NRG
  • Webs (Status Action) Nerf - Conclude now gives a static 1 Entangled
    Warrior Action Balance:
  • Rush Nerf - Rush is no longer Innate, Rush+ gains Innate
  • Sheathe Nerf - 1d6 (1d6+1d3) > 1d4 (1d8)
  • Shed Armor Rework - Lose Block, Draw 2 (3)
    Rogue Action Balance:
  • Ransack Buff - 1d4 (1d8) > 1d6 (1d10)
  • Dagger Toss Buff - 2 > 1 NRG
  • Gash Buff - 2 NRG 1d8 (1d12) > 2 NRG 1d10 (1 NRG 1d10)
  • Lock On - Gives Inspired instead of Strength+Weak
    Monk Action Balance:
  • Learn Buff - 1d3 > 1d4
  • Channel Rework - Channel+ also gives Inspired
  • Restless Buff - 1d6 (2d3) > 1d6 (2d4)
  • Spirit Field Nerf - 2 NRG (1 NRG) > 3 NRG > (2 NRG)

Perk Balance:

  • Replaced "Less Debuff (Versatile) Perk [Gain 1 less Debuff]" with "Synchronize"
  • Synchronize - When you gain a Debuff from an enemy, inflict it back
  • Keen Eye buffed, now gives 3 Keen instead of only 1
  • Trifecta (Monk) Rework - Trinity effects trigger twice (old effect was pretty niche)
  • Sustain (Monk) Buffed - Gives more Max HP

Buffs/Debuffs Balance:

  • Asleep - Now also ticks down when damaged
  • Bleed - Now deals 5 damage
  • Confused - Now ticks down per Action randomized
  • Lucky - Now persists in combat instead of ticking down
  • Entangled - Now ticks down at turn start (this is a nerf to Entangled!)
  • Fragile - gain 50% less block (used to be 25%)
  • Thorns - Thorns can no longer be dodged by the player

Artifact Balance:

  • Tabloid of Truth - Now gives 10 Confused instead of 3
  • Nancy's Goblet - Now gives 5 Inspired on turn 1

Enemy Balance:

  • Reworked Ivees
  • Reworked Stingers
  • Reworked Clops
  • Reworked Durkar
  • New Aware / Inspire Buffs added to a few Enemies
  • Slightly tweaked a few others (minor HP + moveset tweaks)

QOL/Other:

  • Added crown icon to Classes you have won with on Class Selection screen
  • Added additional design to upgraded Action tooltips

Fixes:

  • Monk Meter will now cap at 5 (previously, it would only visually show 5 stored, but you could have much more stored behind the scenes.)
  • Weakspot Rogue Perk (+2 to Attacks in Stealth) now only applies +2 to Attacks as intended
  • Fixed Papyrus Skeleton spawn chance, which also fixes...
  • "The Professor" Achievement is now possible due to Papyrus spawn bug fix
  • Fixed a bug that stopped Homebrew Event from appearing
  • Fixed player being able to dodge most ? Events damage. There are still some where evasion will let you dodge!
  • Fixed Absolute Chaos Event crashing the game on rolling an 18
  • Cursed Locket now counts Curses that were already in your Bag prior to picking up
  • Rolling Boulder event correctly gives XP
  • Fixed Blind ticking into the negative
  • Fixed Lyrus > Redacted fight retaining buffs

Visual Fixes:

  • A couple damage number tweaks/fixes
  • Fixed a couple tooltip display rounding errors
  • A few typos/phrasing fixes
  • Curses no longer always appear in the Library
  • Some grammar fixes in events lol
  • Dice stop rolling when combat is finished

Dev Notes:
With this bigger patch, I wanted to include an update on what's next for Reign of the Renegade. At the moment, the only concrete future plans are bug fixes and balancing, with a little content dripping here and there.

I'll continue to work on it whenever I get strokes of inspiration (as you can see from this patch, I was only trying to balance the game and got a bit carried away), but I also wanted to set an expectation that I can't promise new content on a consistent schedule. Hopefully then when content does get added, it'll feel fresh!

I love the project, and still see myself getting lost in it from time to time. However, after working on it for over a year, my brain is craving something new!

