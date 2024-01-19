 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 19 January 2024

Update Notes for 2024/01/19

Build 13223609

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: Add icon support for steamdeck.
  • UI: Add tooltip to campaign map screen mission select.
  • UI: Update operator's shop background.
  • UI: Update art for shipping container props.
  • UI: Hide delete action for creating new campaign in select campaign menu.
  • Gameplay: Update mission map for pizza war with more details, more optimal pathing, and more hazards like the toxic trees.
  • Gameplay: Add trigger to spawn final attack wave in pizza war mission.
  • Gameplay: Add miniboss helicopter enemy to pizza war mission with rocket attack.
  • Gameplay: Add hot cheez self-destruct attack to enemy reptoid pizza vehicles in pizza war mission.
  • Gameplay: Lower reptoid pizza vehicle health from 400 to 300.
  • Gameplay: Lower pizza war quotas to 16 deliveries for player and 10 for reptoids in pizza war mission.
  • Gameplay: Add first iteration of end game credits level which plays after winning pizza war.
  • Story: Add cinematic sounds for hobo jones rescue in-game cutscene.
  • Bug Fix: Fix pizza delivery squad fallback check in Pizza War mission.
  • Bug Fix: Prevent ok button in mission complete dialog from being pressed multiple types via keyboard or controller.

