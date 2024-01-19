Improved AI targeting

Version 1.066

🎯 [Drones and ship turrets] Ship turrets and summoned drones are now better at hitting their targets. In particular, they now account for the velocity of the target when aiming. Ship turrets now also rotate to have a better trajectory towards their targets before shooting.

🎯 [Enemy] Some enemies, in particular, elite-type enemies, are now better at considering where the player is headed when aiming.

🎯 [Balancing] Enemy damage has been slightly increased.

🎯 [World bosses] World bosses now drop 2x more loot.

