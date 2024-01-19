 Skip to content

Blimps update for 19 January 2024

Blimps 2.1.3

Build 13223255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added the Captain Skill Points room to the Hawk Main Terminal. Players can now complete 12 side missions to earn Captain Skill Points. These skill points can then be used to collect bonus items. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!

