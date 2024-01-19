We added the Captain Skill Points room to the Hawk Main Terminal. Players can now complete 12 side missions to earn Captain Skill Points. These skill points can then be used to collect bonus items. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!
Blimps update for 19 January 2024
Blimps 2.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
