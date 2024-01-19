 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 19 January 2024

Feature Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13223242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Virtual Keys now supported on Title and Battle Scenes.
  • Saving/Loading is being significantly upgraded; file sizes will be roughly 2-5% smaller now, and eventually will be ~30% smaller. Projects are in the "new" format, with Database and Maps to follow in the coming week.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link