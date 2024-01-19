 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 19 January 2024

Update Notes - 19th of January 2024

View all patches · Build 13223193

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Added slight viewroll tilt to the game, adjustable in game settings
  • Added slight FOV change when sprinting, adjustable in game settings
  • Fixed game stutters and fps drops next to certain objects

[Server]

  • Fixed bug when bots could stuck in leaned state
  • Fixed bug when bots tried to attack enemies with their equipment

[Client]

  • Fixed bug when class icons were not visible for all players while spectating
  • Class cirlce icons above players now fade away when player is using ironsight

[Weapons]

Added new weapon to the game:

  • RPG-2 rocket launcher for Viet Cong Engineer (same as M79 grenade launcher for USA)
  • XM202 incendiary launcher for Gun Game

Changes:

  • RPG-7 rocket launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed, increased accuracy
  • M72 LAW rocket launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed, increased accuracy
  • M79 grenade launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed
  • M203 grenade launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where flamethrower could be spammed
  • Fixed faulty Medic Kit or Ammo Box respawn timer reset

[Maps]

  • Updated Training map with latest guns (RPG-2 and XM202 missing)
  • Various improvements and fixes in all maps
  • All maps recompiled

[Miscellaneous]

  • Added various server CVARS for more customizable community servers

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
