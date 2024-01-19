Update Notes - 19th of January 2024

[Game]
- Added slight viewroll tilt to the game, adjustable in game settings
- Added slight FOV change when sprinting, adjustable in game settings
- Fixed game stutters and fps drops next to certain objects
[Server]
- Fixed bug when bots could stuck in leaned state
- Fixed bug when bots tried to attack enemies with their equipment
[Client]
- Fixed bug when class icons were not visible for all players while spectating
- Class cirlce icons above players now fade away when player is using ironsight
[Weapons]
Added new weapon to the game:
- RPG-2 rocket launcher for Viet Cong Engineer (same as M79 grenade launcher for USA)
- XM202 incendiary launcher for Gun Game
Changes:
- RPG-7 rocket launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed, increased accuracy
- M72 LAW rocket launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed, increased accuracy
- M79 grenade launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed
- M203 grenade launcher - slightly reduced projectile speed
Fixes:
- Fixed bug where flamethrower could be spammed
- Fixed faulty Medic Kit or Ammo Box respawn timer reset
[Maps]
- Updated Training map with latest guns (RPG-2 and XM202 missing)
- Various improvements and fixes in all maps
- All maps recompiled
[Miscellaneous]
- Added various server CVARS for more customizable community servers
Changed files in this update