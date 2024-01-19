 Skip to content

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix 0.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed text problems on russian language the end of the day

  • Fixed a problem where customers directly sit table without having food when plate stocks are empty

  • Added "Go back to home" button to Escape menu

  • Added "End the day" button to Escape menu

  • Nerfed Juan gourmet, so you should be able to defeat him more easily now.

  • Removed potato step on Chicken Legs recipe.

