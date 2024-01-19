-
Fixed text problems on russian language the end of the day
-
Fixed a problem where customers directly sit table without having food when plate stocks are empty
-
Added "Go back to home" button to Escape menu
-
Added "End the day" button to Escape menu
-
Nerfed Juan gourmet, so you should be able to defeat him more easily now.
-
Removed potato step on Chicken Legs recipe.
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 19 January 2024
Hotfix 0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update