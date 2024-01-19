 Skip to content

Budget Backrooms update for 19 January 2024

Patch Notes | 19th of January 2024

  • Removed Christmas Main Menu decorations.
  • Fixed a collision bug while the player was in the Sub-Level 0 Sequence with The Fog, colliding with him would teleport the player to Level "!".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2589201 Depot 2589201
