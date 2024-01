Share · View all patches · Build 13223045 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Skill Access Bug Resolution:

Successfully addressed a bug that previously impeded players from accessing their Skills. Enjoy uninterrupted gameplay as the issue has been resolved. Press <K> to open Skill Window

Dock Area Bug Fixes:

Implemented fixes for several bugs within the Dock area