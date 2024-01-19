 Skip to content

Left 4 Dead update for 19 January 2024

Left 4 Dead - Update

Build 13223003 · Last edited by Wendy

An update has been released for Left 4 Dead:

  • Fixed several vulnerabilities and exploits, reported via HackerOne.
  • Localization fixes, added Latin American Spanish.

Changed files in this update

Open link