Dungeon Tale update for 19 January 2024

Version 1.15 Follow the AI team mate.

Share · View all patches · Build 13222970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the random dungeon player can choose to Lead the team or just follow AI team mates.

Fixed a bug that AI heroes can not pick skill points correctly.
Reduced the damage of two handed weapon skill of Warrior.

Changed files in this update

