Version 1.15 Follow the AI team mate.

In the random dungeon player can choose to Lead the team or just follow AI team mates.
Fixed a bug that AI heroes can not pick skill points correctly.
Reduced the damage of two handed weapon skill of Warrior.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In the random dungeon player can choose to Lead the team or just follow AI team mates.
Fixed a bug that AI heroes can not pick skill points correctly.
Reduced the damage of two handed weapon skill of Warrior.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update