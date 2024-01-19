 Skip to content

Mining Simulator update for 19 January 2024

Mining Simulator Update @

Share · View all patches · Build 13222966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked The entire mining system
You can upgrade your rock now
Added 2 upgrades
You can now change the volume of the game
Changed the color of the upgrade buttons to make them look nicer
Fixed Bugs
