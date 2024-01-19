Reworked The entire mining system
You can upgrade your rock now
Added 2 upgrades
You can now change the volume of the game
Changed the color of the upgrade buttons to make them look nicer
Fixed Bugs
Secrets
Mining Simulator update for 19 January 2024
Mining Simulator Update
Changed files in this update