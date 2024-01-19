Update 76: new jobs + bug fixes.

This is a relatively quick update but with some interesting changes:
New:
- Targeted alien job: this new type of job asks you to kill a number of aliens that are marked with a target.
- Visit landmark job: this new type of job asks you walk over a number of landmarks on the map.
Improved:
- Tooltip position: tooltips no longer appear on top of a button, obstructing your clicks.
- General Balancing: balanced values of various things like damage, health, etc. to try to make the game just a bit easier and not so punishing at the start of the game.
- Bankrupt warning: added a color warning when you are close to getting bankrupt.
Fixed:
- Worskhop tutorial bankrupcy: made the deadline to not advance days so you will not loose any money when the tutorial advances days automatically, that way you cannot get bankrupt in this part of the tutorial.
Changed files in this update