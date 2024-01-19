 Skip to content

Crazy Wheels update for 19 January 2024

Updates notes for Jan 19 2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bugs when loading some maps
  • Menus are not working properly with gamepads

Changed files in this update

Crazy Wheels Early Access Window Depot Depot 1450791
Crazy Wheels Early Access Mac Depot Depot 1450793
Crazy Wheels Early Access Linux Depot Depot 1450796
