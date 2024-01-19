Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13222724 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Version V1.0.3 Update:

Dear esteemed generals,

Thank you for actively providing feedback. We continue to optimize the game. This update primarily addresses issues related to corrupted saves, Chunyu Qiong's Barracks mainline, Jie Bridge mainline, and Yijing Fortress mainline experiencing freezes. Other updates include:

Fixed an issue where scene teleportation points were not activating.

Resolved known quest-blocking problems.

Fixed the issue in the English version where Mountain Cavern Behind the Village couldn't be collected.

Fixed the problem of being able to pass through the air wall in boss battles.

Fixed the issue of long-pressing Start on the controller to open the map.

Adjusted to decrease the resurrection time for war horses.

Adjusted the activation of blacksmith forging.

Adjusted to decrease the damage of units such as Longspear Bandits, Male Assassins, Ax Bandits, and Ax Wielders.

Adjusted and corrected the attributes of some elite monsters.

Adjusted to include English prompts in certain texts in the main interface and settings.

Adjusted to decrease the cost of skill reset.

Optimized the uniform size of combat hit sound effects.

Optimized Xiahou Lan's facial expressions in illustrations.

Optimized the functionality of newly added NPC for burning Yijing.

Fixed issues with Yijing Dungeon switches.

Fixed issues with being unable to enter Mountain Cavern Behind the Village.

Added automatic repair function for bad file problems

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we hope these updates enhance your gaming experience.