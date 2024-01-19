 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 19 January 2024

Version 0.1.4 Patch 3

Build 13222657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Proximity chat bug fix - hearing yourself talking
Inventory item bug fix - could not use medkits or antidotes

