8th Update: News and Enhancements!

Hello Everyone, a New Update for You!
What's New:
- New Big Waves of viruses
- Addition of a Mode to select the crown and remove it
Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Reduced idle time between waves
- Dizziness Effect Corrections
- Corrections in the Freezing Wave and Ultimates: only damage to viruses on the screen
- Correction of loud Logo audio
- Corrections to the automatic shield killing proteins
- Gamepad navigation fixes
- New SFX when collecting proteins
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/
We look forward to hearing what you think about these updates! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.
Until next time!
Changed files in this update