Survivor Cells update for 19 January 2024

8th Update: News and Enhancements!

Survivor Cells update for 19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone, a New Update for You!

What's New:

- New Big Waves of viruses

- Addition of a Mode to select the crown and remove it

Improvements and Bug Fixes
  • Reduced idle time between waves
  • Dizziness Effect Corrections
  • Corrections in the Freezing Wave and Ultimates: only damage to viruses on the screen
  • Correction of loud Logo audio
  • Corrections to the automatic shield killing proteins
  • Gamepad navigation fixes
  • New SFX when collecting proteins

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/

We look forward to hearing what you think about these updates! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

Until next time!

