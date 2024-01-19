8th Update: News and Enhancements!

Share · View all patches · Build 13222561 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy

What's New:

- New Big Waves of viruses

- Addition of a Mode to select the crown and remove it

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Reduced idle time between waves

Dizziness Effect Corrections

Corrections in the Freezing Wave and Ultimates: only damage to viruses on the screen

Correction of loud Logo audio

Corrections to the automatic shield killing proteins

Gamepad navigation fixes

New SFX when collecting proteins

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/

We look forward to hearing what you think about these updates! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

Until next time!