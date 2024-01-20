 Skip to content

Revive & Prosper update for 20 January 2024

v 0.11.16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW BUILDING
Water Purificator

FIXES
Fixed problem to build dam
fixed problem to dig out terrain down to Oil Source

