Caves of Qud update for 19 January 2024

Feature Friday - January 19, 2024

View all patches · Build 13222519 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Long trader names are now properly clipped on the trade screen.
  • Gave lover's blossom a new tile.
  • Autoexplore now avoids osseous ash.
  • Traders are now referred to by name in messages explaining they don't have the skill to recharge or repair something.
  • Urchin cherubim now grow their cherubic spines on their body instead of their arms, which they don't have.
  • Qas and Qon are now immune to confusing gas.
  • Glass doors are no longer opaque.
  • The quest text of A Signal in the Noise no longer references Joppa.
  • Made some tweaks to mid and late-game armor tables.
  • Creatures with glotrot can no longer use Sticky Tongue.
  • Thrown objects now use the proper unidentified tile if you don't know what they are.
  • Multiple ejection seats can no longer lock in place in the same tile.
  • Reaching loved reputation now only creates an entry in your chronology once per faction.
  • Greatly improved the performance and memory utilization of pathfinding.
  • Improved the performance of breeders.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Putus Templar party leaders in faction encounters to get double their inventory.
  • Gave Putus Templar party leaders the chance to have more than one Eaters' nectar tonic.
  • Fixed a bug with the scoring of A Call to Arms that caused chain laser emplacements and waydroids to be treated as full Barathrumite persons.
  • Fixed a bug that caused gigantic energy cells to never generate with more than half charge.
  • Fixed a bug that put proselytize on cooldown with no effect when targeting a baetyl.
  • Fixed a bug that caused spaser gas to emit from the attacker instead of the defender when killing a target in one shot.
  • Fixed a recurring bug where some legendary creatures had malformed titles.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the deployment of portable walls on the world map.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Hobbled to become less effective as your move speed increased, and increase it once your move speed was above 200.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented levels deep underneath Ezra from building properly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a big performance hit when a creature was boxed in and unable to move.
  • Fixed some grammar errors in books without titles.
  • Fixed a text generation issue with sultan titles.
  • [debug] Added "hobbled" wish.
  • [modding] Added object, int, and float properties to factions.

