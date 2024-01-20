Patch notes for v0.0.7

Wheel and Pedals are now supported along with Force feedback & basic telemetry output for dashboards.

Setup

In order to receive force feedback you'll need to install the Logitech G Hub even if you're not using a Logitech wheel.

For some wheels the game will recognise you're using a wheel and set the input accordingly (this enables a direct input from the wheel to the vehicle steering - unlike the default smoothed values for controllers). If your wheel isn't detected you can force enable wheel mode in the Settings>Gameplay menu. Even if you're not using a wheel, wheel mode provides a direct input to the vehicle steering which is what you may prefer. Try it!

Mappings

Again, some wheels are detected and a basic map is applied, but it's best to enter the control mapper and set this up how you want it.

Deadzone

By default, there's a small deadzone on analogue inputs, you may want to remove this for the steering wheel. Click the calibrate button in the control mapper and set the deadzone to 0.

Controls not working?

If you find your controls are not working as expected, close the game & please go to:

Users[user name]\AppData\LocalLow\Dangerous Derk Interactive\DDI Rally Championship

and delete the input.ddi file. This will revert your input back to default. Please note that clicking the defaults button in the control mapper does not have the same effect.