- Fixed an issue where higher tier enemies would give too much xp due to a scaling error
- Fixed an issue where the "Studied Dark Magic" trait had no entry in the trait database, causing characters to lose it on the next loading and enabling multiple witches to be trained
Our Adventurer Guild update for 19 January 2024
Patch 0.7451
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update