Our Adventurer Guild update for 19 January 2024

Patch 0.7451

Share · View all patches · Build 13222456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where higher tier enemies would give too much xp due to a scaling error
  • Fixed an issue where the "Studied Dark Magic" trait had no entry in the trait database, causing characters to lose it on the next loading and enabling multiple witches to be trained

Changed files in this update

Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
