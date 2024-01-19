- Game balance adjustments have been made. Fever duration: 10 seconds → 7 seconds, drop cooldown time: 1.15 seconds → 0.9 seconds (same as single play).
- When there is a waiting Ojama school of fish, evolving sea companions or offsetting Ojama school will now grant a grace period.
- A reporting function has been added.
クジラゲームオンライン update for 19 January 2024
version 1.22.0, adjust multiplay, add reporting function
