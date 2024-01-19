- Stat Multiplier now apply last to make multiply by 0 works properly.
- Trick Zlime : Reverse Power now apply before attack.
- Mechano Zlime : Fixed aura re-enabled on respawn.
- Mirror Zlime : Reflection no longer reflects attack.
Zlime Arena update for 19 January 2024
1.06.03 Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
