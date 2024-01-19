 Skip to content

Zlime Arena update for 19 January 2024

1.06.03 Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stat Multiplier now apply last to make multiply by 0 works properly.
  • Trick Zlime : Reverse Power now apply before attack.
  • Mechano Zlime : Fixed aura re-enabled on respawn.
  • Mirror Zlime : Reflection no longer reflects attack.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2308961 Depot 2308961
Depot 2308962 Depot 2308962
Depot 2308963 Depot 2308963
