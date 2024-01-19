 Skip to content

Shrines of Power Playtest update for 19 January 2024

Change Notes for v0.0.2.16

Share · View all patches · Build 13222294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Boulder I damage increased.
  • New Spell: Wounding Triad II
  • New Spell: Death Knell II
  • Wounding Triad I will now go between Wounding II and Wounding III.
  • Lightning and Shockbolt spell lines merged.
  • Chain Lightning changed to passive Lightning Mastery.
  • Void Bolt Ranks 1-5 Damage/Drain adjusted.
  • Shock Dart I & IV no longer break stealth.
  • Jotls I & IV no longer break stealth.
  • New Spell: Sign Hesitate IV
  • New Spell: Sign Hesitate V
  • New Spell: Sign Unpower IV
  • New Spell: Sign Unpower V
  • Experience Increased on Sign Effect Activation.
  • Spells in the Character Sheet now have a Spell Tooltip.
  • New Spell: Sign Bleed IV
  • New Spell: Sign Bleed V
  • New Spell: Sign Explosion IV
  • New Spell: Sign Explosion V
  • Death Knell OnHit sound changed.
  • Sign Explosion OnHit sound changed.

Changed files in this update

