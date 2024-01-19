- Boulder I damage increased.
- New Spell: Wounding Triad II
- New Spell: Death Knell II
- Wounding Triad I will now go between Wounding II and Wounding III.
- Lightning and Shockbolt spell lines merged.
- Chain Lightning changed to passive Lightning Mastery.
- Void Bolt Ranks 1-5 Damage/Drain adjusted.
- Shock Dart I & IV no longer break stealth.
- Jotls I & IV no longer break stealth.
- New Spell: Sign Hesitate IV
- New Spell: Sign Hesitate V
- New Spell: Sign Unpower IV
- New Spell: Sign Unpower V
- Experience Increased on Sign Effect Activation.
- Spells in the Character Sheet now have a Spell Tooltip.
- New Spell: Sign Bleed IV
- New Spell: Sign Bleed V
- New Spell: Sign Explosion IV
- New Spell: Sign Explosion V
- Death Knell OnHit sound changed.
- Sign Explosion OnHit sound changed.
Shrines of Power Playtest update for 19 January 2024
Change Notes for v0.0.2.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
