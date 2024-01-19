 Skip to content

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 19 January 2024

Patch 1.0.6

Build 13222273

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes weapon mods not properly carrying over in New game+

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

