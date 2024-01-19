-
New Functionality
- Font Picker for Text objects
- 40 new font styles
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed being able to change color of self-setting steel
- Fixed not being able to exit out of Key Binding UI
Practisim Designer update for 19 January 2024
40 Font Styles for Custom Text
