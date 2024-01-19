 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 19 January 2024

40 Font Styles for Custom Text

Build 13222263

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Functionality

    • Font Picker for Text objects
    • 40 new font styles

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed being able to change color of self-setting steel
    • Fixed not being able to exit out of Key Binding UI

