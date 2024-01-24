THE LONG DARK Updated to v 2.27

Hello players,

We have just updated THE LONG DARK to version 2.27, build 127976.

This is a Hotfix to THE LONG DARK and THE LONG DARK: SURVIVAL EDITION and contains fixes for issues introduced with our Part Four release.

Spoilers Below

Update Details

ADJUSTED REQUIREMENTS TO START ‘BURIED ECHOES’ TALE

Players no longer need to complete SIGNAL VOID in the same run as they intend to attempt BURIED ECHOES. Instead, so long as you’ve completed SIGNAL VOID in another Survival game – and obtained the Badge for completing it – you can begin BURIED ECHOES in any new or existing run.

NEW CUSTOM EXPERIENCE SETTING FOR SCURVY

We’ve added an additional option in the Custom Experience. Players can now choose to play with or without Scurvy, or even set it to a high rate for a more punishing experience with the 'Scurvy - Vitamin-C Drain Rate' option.

Bug Fixes

This Hotfix includes fixes for the following issues:

CRASHES

Fixed an issue where players would encounter a -988 or -998 error code and fail to launch THE LONG DARK on Epic Games.

Fixed an issue where attempting to swap from the WINTERMUTE to Survival menu on Mac Epic Games would result in closing the application instead.

GAMEPLAY, UI, CONTROLS

Fixed an issue in the Mystery Lake Camp Office where the Survivor could become stuck beneath the stairs.

Fixed an issue which caused a notable frame rate drop near the Cannery in Bleak Inlet.

Adjusted Chemical Hazard territory to better match the visual representation of their boundaries.

Fixed an issue which could cause the player to rotate 90 degrees upon transitioning to a new location while hauling a Travois.

Fixed an issue where attempting to Harvest undressed Wildlife with Bare Hands and a lit Torch equipped caused the Survivor to stow the Torch while still lit.

Fixed an issue which made it difficult to find a valid location to place a Rock Cache.

Fixed an issue which caused Carcasses to cease defrosting when being Harvested near a Campfire.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor would teleport to the surface above them when crouching and Harvesting in specific locations.

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to equip the Respirator from their Backpack after picking up a fresh Canister.

Added a message to better indicate when a Carcass cannot be Harvested with Bare Hands prior to being dressed.

Fixed an issue where Coal could spawn in an unreachable location in the transition Cave from Mountain Town to Mystery Lake.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to transfer stacks of items to a Container if the stack weighed more than the remaining capacity of the Container.

Fixed an issue where the Travois could fall beneath the terrain if left on a steep slope when transitioning to and from an interior or Region.

Fixed an issue where the text explaining what a Skill Book will improve was misplaced in the Inspect user interface.

Fixed an issue which could cause a 'Failed to Load Save' error after using the Respirator.

Fixed an issue where items on Benches would be left floating after breaking them down.

Fixed an issue where the Langston Mine Keys were not included in Journal > Collections > Mementos.

Fixed an issue where debug text could be seen when hovering the transition icon to Zone of Contamination from the Transfer Pass Map.

Fixed an issue where the cave transition to Zone of Contamination from Forsaken Airfield was labeled 'To Transfer Pass'.

Fixed an issue where debug text could be seen on the Harvesting interface when interacting with a Poisoned Wolf Carcass that was 50% or more frozen.

Fixed an issue where Survivor-held light sources would not deteriorate when Harvesting a Carcass.

Fixed an issue where Survivor Condition would not deteriorate when Harvesting a Carcass.

Adjusted Harvesting of Rabbits and Ptarmigan to allow for Bare-handed Harvesting at the cost of a small percentage of meat.

Fixed an issue where no idle animation would play in the Harvesting user interface when interacting with certain Carcass types.

Fixed an issue where some canned beverages could not be reached on the floor of a vehicle interior.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor would be placed too far from the ladder when transitioning into the Prepper Cache in Bleak Inlet.

Fixed an issue where the Travois would become stuck in a 'Loaded' state if the player selected 'Drop All' while water was stored in the Travois.

Fixed an issue in Zone of Contamination where the Survivor was unable to pick up a Knife sticking out of a tree.

Fixed an issue which could result in multiple Vaughn's Rifles spawning in Carter Hydro Dam.

Fixed an issue where certain Books could not be interacted with in the Zone of Contamination.

Reduced the damage dealt to Insulated Flasks from Survivor falls.

Increased the Condition of Chemical Boots.

ART & ENVIRONMENTS

Adjusted the Simple Lure and Fishing Lure to remove some hard edges from the model.

Updated the Dress Shirt to address inconsistencies and visual issues between the inventory and in-world models.

Fixed multiple locations in the Zone of Contamination where snow piles could be seen fading in and out as the Survivor approached and retreated.

Fixed an issue where shadows could pop in and out on door handles in the Concentrator building depending on the Survivor's position.

Fixed an issue where lift cables were missing from the exterior of the Concentrator building.

Fixed multiple visual issues where items and terrain could be found floating or intersecting with each other within the Langston Mine.

Fixed an issue where a concrete barrier in the Zone of Contamination could shift to a new location as the Survivor approached it.

Fixed an issue with Rope spawn orientation that could result in the model oriented stiffly against walls.

Fixed a visual issue with the Security Chief's Remains, allowing players to see through the back of the model from the eye sockets.

Fixed an issue where the entrance to the Langston Mine could be seen clearly through inclement weather.

Fixed an issue which caused a visual mismatch between what the player would see prior to exiting from the main entrance of the Langston Mine, compared to what they saw once they had exited.

Fixed an issue which resulted in some items being offset from trees they should be resting on in Hushed River Valley.

Fixed an issue which made it difficult for the Survivor to move onto the platform above the waste pool in Langston Mine.

Fixed an issue which caused a jarring visual mismatch between trees seen within the transitional cave to Forsaken Airfield and those after exiting the cave.

Adjusted the pit in the cave transition from Airfield to Zone of Contamination to better communicate it shouldn't be entered.

Adjusted the pit beneath the rickety bridge in Langston Mine so Torches and Flares can no longer be seen when they hit the bottom.

Fixed an issue in Zone of Contamination where Burdock Bushes intersected with nearby rocks.

Fixed an issue which could result in the 'Security Chief's Log' being completely unlit when picked up and read.

Fixed an issue where a shadow was incorrectly projected from the door of a Medical Locker in the Concentrator building.

Adjusted the lighting effects of Survivor held light sources on both sides of the chute transition in Langston Mine for better consistency.

Adjusted the chute in Langston Mine to make movement through this area easier.

Fixed an issue where a cardboard box could be seen intersecting a minecart in the Concentrator building.

Fixed an issue where a pallet could be seen intersecting a handrail in the Concentrator building.

Fixed an issue with terrain in the Forsaken Airfield to Zone of Contamination cave transition which resulted in gaps through which the player could see out of bounds.

Fixed multiple locations in Desolation Point where Old Man's Beard was not correctly connected to trees.

Fixed an issue where a clipboard could be found intersecting a console in the Concentrator building.

Fixed an issue where Wildlife could spawn or climb into a tree.

Fixed an issue in Zone of Contamination where the Trainyard building would change its level of detail too abruptly, making it look like parts of the interior were appearing and disappearing.

Fixed an issue in Zone of Contamination where the preplaced beds in Scaffolder's Hideout intersected with the ground.

Fixed an issue in Zone of Contamination where weather effects would not render outside while within the Forgotten Exploration tunnel.

Fixed an issue which resulted in a slight light source emanating from the Survivor while inside the Forgotten Exploration tunnel.

ANIMATION

Fixed an issue where the Survivor's thumb could intersect with the Flashlight while held.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor's hand would clip through the Elevator Crank when removing it from an Elevator.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor's hands could intersect with an Interview Transcript clipboard when interacted with.

Adjusted the Travois pickup animation to be smoother and reduce player disorientation.

Adjusted Wolf Harvesting animations to look more polished.

Fixed an issue where a Wolf Carcass could shift slightly when the Survivor bent down to begin Harvesting.

Fixed an issue with Rabbit Carcasses that resulted in a lump on the model when held in the Survivor's hands for Harvesting.

Fixed an issue with Doe Carcasses which resulted in the Harvesting animation being offset.

Fixed an issue where Moose would not gracefully transition to their death pose after falling to the ground.

Fixed an issue where using a Hunting Knife on a Doe would cause a short animation jolt on initiation.

AUDIO

Adjusted which audio tracks could play while inside the Langston Mine, preventing calming music from playing in a decidedly unsafe location.

Fixed an issue which caused wind ambience in the Main Menu to sound slightly tinny.

Fixed an issue which caused too much reverb when near the pit of the Langston Mine in Zone of Contamination.

Adjusted sound effects when climbing the rope in the Elevator of Langston Mine to better match the environment.

Fixed an issue which caused snow footstep sound effects on the wooden bridge from the Concentrator to the locked Langston Mine gate.

Fixed an issue in which voice-overs could be preemptively cut off when interacting with multiple items which would cause a voice-over to begin.

Adjusted the Misophonia filter to include footsteps through Chemical Hazard Zones.

Fixed an issue which caused Misophonia triggering sounds to play through reverb effects.

Fixed an issue which caused snow footstep sound effects on the concrete floor of the Concentrator building entryway.

Adjusted the audio of items thrown into bottomless pits so they can no longer be heard.

Summary & Reporting Issues

Thank you for reading.

If you encounter issues with the game, please report them to our Support Portal at hinterlandgames.com/support.

If you would like to provide feedback or discuss your experiences with the game, with the development team, or other players; please post your feedback in the Official Forums: hinterlandforums.com/forums.

If you encounter a crash or issue with the game post-update, please contact us as we can often help players address their issues, and we always strive to! This is more productive than jumping to a negative review.

Please remember that Hinterland is a small independent developer. Our Support Team strives to respond to all reports as quickly as possible, but as you can imagine, releases are our busiest time. We appreciate your patience, and please know the team is looking into your issues and we will resolve them as soon as we can. Unfortunately, we are not able to follow-up with every individual report that is submitted. But we appreciate them all.

Many thanks for your support.

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT ###