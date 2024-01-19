- Updated Mouse Wheel zoom IN and OUT of Tactical and Strategic maps
- Updated SADF / SWATF /UNITA infantry headgear
- UNITA BTR and Truck can only load UNITA infantry
Angola '86 update for 19 January 2024
V 0.93b Zooming and Infantry Headgear
Patchnotes via Steam Community
