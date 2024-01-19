 Skip to content

Angola '86 update for 19 January 2024

V 0.93b Zooming and Infantry Headgear

Build 13221938

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Mouse Wheel zoom IN and OUT of Tactical and Strategic maps
  • Updated SADF / SWATF /UNITA infantry headgear
  • UNITA BTR and Truck can only load UNITA infantry

