Stop Dead Early Access Patch 11

Thank you for playing Stop Dead!
Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!
- Added a new robot.
- 🛑 The Player and Ghosts now have various particles that respond to movement.
- 🛑 Added a native input overlay. Can be activated in the UI settings.
- 🛑 DNF now displays next to the timer on the UI, in addition to the win zone.
- 🛑 Split the velocity bar into a yellow “Up Velocity” bar, and the regular “Horizontal Velocity” bar.
- 🛑 Ghost nameplates now fade out close to the camera.
- Brought the Jump Buffer over from Experimental.
- Brought the Revolver over from Experimental, with a better sound.
- Input method detection is more accurate now.
Changed files in this update