Stop Dead update for 19 January 2024

Stop Dead Early Access Patch 11

19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Stop Dead!

Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!

  • Added a new robot.
  • 🛑 The Player and Ghosts now have various particles that respond to movement.
  • 🛑 Added a native input overlay. Can be activated in the UI settings.
  • 🛑 DNF now displays next to the timer on the UI, in addition to the win zone.
  • 🛑 Split the velocity bar into a yellow “Up Velocity” bar, and the regular “Horizontal Velocity” bar.
  • 🛑 Ghost nameplates now fade out close to the camera.
  • Brought the Jump Buffer over from Experimental.
  • Brought the Revolver over from Experimental, with a better sound.
  • Input method detection is more accurate now.

