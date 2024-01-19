-
Fixed getting up after respawn
Fixed ability to move during Kubo Ruins intro
Fixed Rock in Kubo Ruins that allowed lava to burn you
Fixed Vela facing character during convos to prevent some soft locks
Fixed ability to open multiple widgets from Kubo priest
Fixed Lockfried Ruins computer room dialogue window showing up and leaving without player input
Fixed Old Bishop intro cut scene from possibly failing and softlocking
Halcyon Days update for 19 January 2024
Day 4 Patch
