Halcyon Days update for 19 January 2024

Day 4 Patch

Build 13221925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed getting up after respawn

  2. Fixed ability to move during Kubo Ruins intro

  3. Fixed Rock in Kubo Ruins that allowed lava to burn you

  4. Fixed Vela facing character during convos to prevent some soft locks

  5. Fixed ability to open multiple widgets from Kubo priest

  6. Fixed Lockfried Ruins computer room dialogue window showing up and leaving without player input

  7. Fixed Old Bishop intro cut scene from possibly failing and softlocking

