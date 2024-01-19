New Features/Tweaks
- Made it possible to catch the Blue Bird in the Swamp.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Rokzer boss despawning on some accounts.
- Fixed Rokzer fire rocks not damaging the player.
- Fixed multiple older creatures being able to fall out of the game and never be seen again.
- Fixed the critical error popup showing on some accounts that only had minor loading errors.
- Fixed an issue in the Island Forest that sometimes caused switching scenes from the first forest scene into the dark forest scene to glitch out and send the player back to the first scene.
Changed files in this update