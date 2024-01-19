 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Adventures of Tree update for 19 January 2024

Build 57

Share · View all patches · Build 13221886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Tweaks

  • Made it possible to catch the Blue Bird in the Swamp.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the Rokzer boss despawning on some accounts.
  • Fixed Rokzer fire rocks not damaging the player.
  • Fixed multiple older creatures being able to fall out of the game and never be seen again.
  • Fixed the critical error popup showing on some accounts that only had minor loading errors.
  • Fixed an issue in the Island Forest that sometimes caused switching scenes from the first forest scene into the dark forest scene to glitch out and send the player back to the first scene.

Come on by our Discord server and hang out, share screenshots, or give us development advice!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Game Content - 64bit Depot 354861
  • Loading history…
Base Windows Game Content - 32bit Depot 354862
  • Loading history…
Base Linux Game Content - 64bit Depot 354863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link