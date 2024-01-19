Beware - Playtest Hotfix 0.17.5 🛠️

Greetings, mighty Vikings! ✊

The work on improving the Viking Frontiers Playtest version is in full swing, and the next Hotfix has just hit Steam! We constantly browse your reports, opinions and feedback with great interest, as it is thanks to them that we are able to constantly fix the most common bugs 🧐

Hotfix 0.17.5 also introduces some novelties, that we think you'll like. Let's take a look, shall we?

Hotfix 0.17.5 Notes 📜

NEW:

• Added a new UI panel to the Workbench Station

• Added new ritual materials to the compendium

• Added new sound effects

• Added new NPCs dialogues

• Added new icons and renders for Tool Assembly and Anvil Stations

• Added visibility of wolf tracks and blood in the inspector mode

• Updated the Tanner's Cauldron panel and merged the fuel panel with the main panel

FIXES:

• Fixed issues with item creation at the Workbench Station

• Fixed the display of bars in the inventory panel, from now on they are seen in the materials category

• Improved the display of objects and switching between their levels of detail (LOD)

• Improved objects creating at the Tool Assembly Station

• Fixed bugs related to the skin cooking mission

• Added an info note on how to open the player's panel

• Expanded the FOV setting to 90 degrees

• Improvements of fire effects

Thank you, testers!

You can share your feedback via our Discord server and the dedicated Playtest Feedback Form. Every, even the shortest, opinion is important to us, so we will greatly appreciate it if you would like to share your feelings about the game!

In case of any questions or ideas, we remain at your disposal on Steam Discussions, Social Media channels and our Discord server. Be sure to drop by!

Thank you, Vikings! Until next time! 🖐️

