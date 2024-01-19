 Skip to content

Karina Katana update for 19 January 2024

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New / Adjustments:
-I added a menu for language selection.
(at the time only english and german, but i will add more)

-I reworked a few UI elements across the menus.

