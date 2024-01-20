Spectator mode and armor changes.

Update 1.0.2.5 includes the following improvements:
- The area of the loot box has been increased - now you can strafe while looting.
- Added the ability to spectate players after death.
- Minor map improvements.
- Apron and jacket now cover the same area. You'll be protected even with just one of these.
- Armor of the same type no longer stacks in armor slots.
- Combos are now performed not by holding the left mouse button, but by clicking.
- Fixed bugs in the animation of the upward slash.
Changed files in this update