Peasant Royale update for 20 January 2024

Spectator mode and armor changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 13221862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.2.5 includes the following improvements:

  • The area of the loot box has been increased - now you can strafe while looting.
  • Added the ability to spectate players after death.
  • Minor map improvements.
  • Apron and jacket now cover the same area. You'll be protected even with just one of these.
  • Armor of the same type no longer stacks in armor slots.
  • Combos are now performed not by holding the left mouse button, but by clicking.
  • Fixed bugs in the animation of the upward slash.

