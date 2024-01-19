 Skip to content

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 19 January 2024

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13221855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch includes fixes reported by the game's Discord community. Huge thanks goes out to them - they're making the game a better experience to everyone by submitting these bug reports.

Version 1.0.4:

  • "double click to buy ammo" in ammo switch menu text removed
  • fixed bad Multilauncher melee animation
  • fixed bad animations for finishing off an enemy
  • fixed the achievement "Straight-Edge" unlocking when it shouldn't have
  • fixed neck snaps technically not killing enemies, resulting in funny situations where neck-snapped enemies would regain consciousness later with the "Waking enemies" difficulty mutator enabled
  • russian localization updates

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

