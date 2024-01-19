Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13221855 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 18:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch includes fixes reported by the game's Discord community. Huge thanks goes out to them - they're making the game a better experience to everyone by submitting these bug reports.

Version 1.0.4:

"double click to buy ammo" in ammo switch menu text removed

fixed bad Multilauncher melee animation

fixed bad animations for finishing off an enemy

fixed the achievement "Straight-Edge" unlocking when it shouldn't have

fixed neck snaps technically not killing enemies, resulting in funny situations where neck-snapped enemies would regain consciousness later with the "Waking enemies" difficulty mutator enabled

russian localization updates

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

