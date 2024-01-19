Patch 1.0.4

Hey folks!
This patch includes fixes reported by the game's Discord community. Huge thanks goes out to them - they're making the game a better experience to everyone by submitting these bug reports.
Version 1.0.4:
- "double click to buy ammo" in ammo switch menu text removed
- fixed bad Multilauncher melee animation
- fixed bad animations for finishing off an enemy
- fixed the achievement "Straight-Edge" unlocking when it shouldn't have
- fixed neck snaps technically not killing enemies, resulting in funny situations where neck-snapped enemies would regain consciousness later with the "Waking enemies" difficulty mutator enabled
- russian localization updates
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
