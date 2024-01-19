- Fixed the issue with the Alchemist's Box artifact in which the buff became permanent across runs.
- Fixed the issue with the Alchemist class in Survivor mode.
- Fixed an issue with the Gem Shield artifact and Slayer Shield artifact giving negative values in Survivor mode.
- Fixed a typo in the new item descriptions.
Spell Disk update for 19 January 2024
Spell Disk 0.7.1d update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
