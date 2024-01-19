 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 19 January 2024

Spell Disk 0.7.1d update

19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the issue with the Alchemist's Box artifact in which the buff became permanent across runs.
  • Fixed the issue with the Alchemist class in Survivor mode.
  • Fixed an issue with the Gem Shield artifact and Slayer Shield artifact giving negative values in Survivor mode.
  • Fixed a typo in the new item descriptions.

