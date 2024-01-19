Version 1.0.2 patch

Version 1.0.2
UI Improvements:
-
Added arrows to the galaxy map to help the player find the current location and active mission location when they are outside the map's view window.
-
Added pan and zoom instruction notes to the galaxy map.
-
Added a button to center the galaxy map on the active mission.
-
Added a button to center the galaxy map on the mission currently being viewed. This will help players determine where the mission goes before accepting it. This button is in the mission details window.
-
Added a note that indicates when a new story mission is available and points to the accepted mission list button.
-
Added a note to the survey mission instructions explaining that to conduct a survey, the player only needs to travel to the destination.
-
Added a note that indicates which mission was completed in the mission completion dialog.
-
Added notes to the factory and smelter explaining that the Apply button sets the recipe and the factory and smelter will produce products based on the passing days, not instantly.
-
Added a color code legend under the planet building list to help players determine which buildings can be entered.
Bug fixes:
-
Forced an asteroid belt to spawn in the starting system to make it easier for new players.
-
Removed the return leg from most HQ missions to reduce grind. Some of them still have a return leg due to the type of mission requiring it in order to make sense.
-
If a mission is completed and it has a return leg, the return destination is now shown in the Active Mission yellow text on the top left of the screen.
-
When a mission is aborted, the yellow mission instructions on the top left would still display the aborted mission. Now it will display "Active Mission: None" after a mission is aborted.
Changed files in this update