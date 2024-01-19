Version 1.0.2 patch

Version 1.0.2

UI Improvements:

Added arrows to the galaxy map to help the player find the current location and active mission location when they are outside the map's view window.

Added pan and zoom instruction notes to the galaxy map.

Added a button to center the galaxy map on the active mission.

Added a button to center the galaxy map on the mission currently being viewed. This will help players determine where the mission goes before accepting it. This button is in the mission details window.

Added a note that indicates when a new story mission is available and points to the accepted mission list button.

Added a note to the survey mission instructions explaining that to conduct a survey, the player only needs to travel to the destination.

Added a note that indicates which mission was completed in the mission completion dialog.

Added notes to the factory and smelter explaining that the Apply button sets the recipe and the factory and smelter will produce products based on the passing days, not instantly.