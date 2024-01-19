DELİ DUMRUL

The 4th boss of the Seven Hells is Deli Dumrul, one of the legendary Turkish alps.

Deli Dumrul, a brave man who challenged the gods with his grandeur and crazy courage, even though he was forgiven the first time, he fell out of favor with the gods due to his subsequent excesses and eventually found himself in oblivion.

On the way to deeper depths, He has blocked the bridge as usual and continues to cause problems for those passing by. Are you ready to fight him with the traps he set on the bridge?