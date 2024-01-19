 Skip to content

Project Coreward update for 19 January 2024

Small Patch #4

Build 13221668 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed keyboard locking bug.
  • Androids no longer complain about training.
  • Clearer indication when you've selected a landing spot that's under the ocean.
  • Less wordy combat simulator text with cleaner instructions.

