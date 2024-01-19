- Fixed keyboard locking bug.
- Androids no longer complain about training.
- Clearer indication when you've selected a landing spot that's under the ocean.
- Less wordy combat simulator text with cleaner instructions.
Project Coreward update for 19 January 2024
Small Patch #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2657841 Depot 2657841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update