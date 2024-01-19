MAJOR UPDATE

Hello everyone, we just released a big update for Crossroad OS which brings many exciting things, both new content and improvements, localization and last but not least many bug fixes!

What's new

Support for multiple profiles. This also allows for an easier way to start a new game

New gameplay, lore content and even a character you can meet

Improved gamepad controls

New Steam achievements

Added Spanish - Spain, Spanish - Latin and Czech localization, more coming in the near future!

Improved the layout of the 1-B area and first maze room

Changed the rewind effect and made it easier on the eyes

The white boxes related to Web you pick up have new models to better signal what they actually do

Added scaling difficulty (lowering speed) to the Critlings desktop and monster section.

Adjusted the volume of some music and sound effects

Bombs now have a particle effect when exploding

Crates that react to gravity wouldn't change their animation based on what the gravity was set to.

Many smaller details for better polish such as new sounds

If you wish to see all of the new lore, you will have to start a new game as it is spread out all across the game.

Fixed Issues

Soft-lock if you closed the web installation. Now you can access it again from the maze

Soft-lock when the monster caught you while holding onto a door handle

When you'd free Clippo, a visual effect could stay in place around the help button

Ice block rewind worked incorrectly, allowing you to make illegal moves

It was possible to drag the Crossroad-opening buttons on desktop while not on desktop

Credits no longer cause the game to change the window mode and can be exited properly

In Web you can no longer click on walkeable spots through walls

The game's launcher didn't read your preferred window mode setting

Custom cursor color didn't affect all the cursor icons

If you don't pick up the phone in Web and go back to desktop, the ringing sound will stop shortly after instead of playing until you pick it up

We hope you enjoy this major update!