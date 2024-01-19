MAJOR UPDATE

Hello everyone, we just released a big update for Crossroad OS which brings many exciting things, both new content and improvements, localization and last but not least many bug fixes!
What's new
- Support for multiple profiles. This also allows for an easier way to start a new game
- New gameplay, lore content and even a character you can meet
- Improved gamepad controls
- New Steam achievements
- Added Spanish - Spain, Spanish - Latin and Czech localization, more coming in the near future!
- Improved the layout of the 1-B area and first maze room
- Changed the rewind effect and made it easier on the eyes
- The white boxes related to Web you pick up have new models to better signal what they actually do
- Added scaling difficulty (lowering speed) to the Critlings desktop and monster section.
- Adjusted the volume of some music and sound effects
- Bombs now have a particle effect when exploding
- Crates that react to gravity wouldn't change their animation based on what the gravity was set to.
- Many smaller details for better polish such as new sounds
If you wish to see all of the new lore, you will have to start a new game as it is spread out all across the game.
Fixed Issues
- Soft-lock if you closed the web installation. Now you can access it again from the maze
- Soft-lock when the monster caught you while holding onto a door handle
- When you'd free Clippo, a visual effect could stay in place around the help button
- Ice block rewind worked incorrectly, allowing you to make illegal moves
- It was possible to drag the Crossroad-opening buttons on desktop while not on desktop
- Credits no longer cause the game to change the window mode and can be exited properly
- In Web you can no longer click on walkeable spots through walls
- The game's launcher didn't read your preferred window mode setting
- Custom cursor color didn't affect all the cursor icons
- If you don't pick up the phone in Web and go back to desktop, the ringing sound will stop shortly after instead of playing until you pick it up
We hope you enjoy this major update!
