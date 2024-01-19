DFHack 50.11-r5rc3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This BETA release is compatible with all distributions of Dwarf Fortress: Steam, Itch, and Classic.

Please report any issues (or feature requests) on the DFHack GitHub issue tracker. When reporting issues, please upload a zip file of your savegame and a zip file of your mods directory to the cloud and add links to the GitHub issue. Make sure your files are downloadable by "everyone with the link". We need your savegame to reproduce the problem and test the fix, and we need your active mods so we can load your savegame. Issues with savegames and mods attached get fixed first!

New features in need of feedback and testing

Embark wherever you please

By popular request, you can now laugh at Armok and embark wherever you please.

If you run gui/embark-anywhere when you’re choosing a site for embark, you can bypass any warnings the game gives you about potential embark locations. Want to embark in an inaccessible location on top of a mountain range? Go for it! Want to try a brief existence in the middle of the ocean? Nobody can stop you! Want to tempt fate by embarking inside of a necromancer tower? !!FUN!!

Any and all consequences of embarking in strange locations are up to you to handle (possibly with other armok tools).

Item bulk management

The item commandline tool allows you to filter items in you fort by various properties (e.g., item type, material, wear-level, quality, …), and perform bulk operations like forbid, dump, melt, and their inverses. With one command, you can hide all boulders that are not in stockpiles, or mark all metal items that are less than masterwork quality for melting!

This tool also provides the underlying logic for a planned (but not yet written) GUI-based item management screen.

Difficulty settings and standing orders auto-restore

If you have preferred custom settings for difficulty or standing orders, it is toilsome to have to go in and manually set them for every embark. Do you find yourself having to remember to go turn corpse hauling off for your children? Now, you can set it once, export, and have your settings automatically restored when you start a new embark. It's seamless, and is a huge time-saver for people with highly customized settings!

Retire unused locations

If you have locations (taverns, libraries, hospitals, temples) you don't need anymore, they just hang around and clutter up your list. Now, there's a button on the location details screen that you can click to retire the location and get it out of the way.

Announcements

PSAs

As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea to save often and keep backups of the forts that you care about.

Many DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable".

The in-game interface for running DFHack commands (gui/launcher) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools do not compile yet and are not available at all, even when in dev mode.

If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to the keyboard cursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor). We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.

Changelog

control-panel: new commandline interface for control panel functions

gui/biomes: visualize and inspect biome regions on the map

gui/embark-anywhere: bypass those pesky warnings and embark anywhere you want to

gui/reveal: temporarily unhide terrain and then automatically hide it again when you're ready to unpause

gui/teleport: mouse-driven interface for selecting and teleporting units

item: perform bulk operations on groups of items.

uniform-unstick: (reinstated) force squad members to drop items that they picked up in the wrong order so they can get everything equipped properly

New Features

gui/mass-remove: new global keybinding: Ctrl-M while on the fort map

gui/settings-manager: save and load (optionally automatically) embark difficulty settings and standing orders

sort: search and sort for the "choose unit to elevate to the barony" screen. units are sorted by the number of item preferences they have and the units are annotated with the items that they have preferences for

uniform-unstick: add overlay to the squad equipment screen to show a equipment conflict report and give you a one-click button to fix

zone: add button to location details page for retiring unused locations

Fixes

DFHack tabs (e.g. in gui/control-panel) are now rendered correctly when there are certain vanilla screen elements behind them

Dreamfort: fix holes in the "Inside+" burrow on the farming level (burrow autoexpand is interrupted by the pre-dug miasma vents to the surface)

When passing map movement keys through to the map from DFHack tool windows, also pass fast z movements (shift-scroll by default)

ban-cooking: fix banning creature alcohols resulting in error

buildingplan: when you save a game and load it again, newly planned buildings are now correctly placed in line after existing planned buildings of the same type show correct number of materials required when laying down areas of constructions and some of those constructions are on invalid tiles

confirm: properly detect clicks on the remove zone button even when the unit selection screen is also open (e.g. the vanilla assign animal to pasture panel)

empty-bin: now correctly sends ammunition in carried quivers to the tile underneath the unit instead of teleporting them to an invalid (or possibly just far away) location

getplants: fix crash when processing mod-added plants with invalid materials

gui/design: fix incorrect dimensions being shown when placing stockpiles, but a start coordinate hasn't been selected yet

misery: fix error when changing the misery factor

quickfort: if a blueprint specifies an up/down stair, but the tile the blueprint is applied to cannot make an up stair (e.g. it has already been dug out), still designate a down stair if possible

reveal: now avoids revealing blocks that contain divine treasures, encased horrors, and deep vein hollows (so the surprise triggers are not triggered prematurely)

sort: fix mouse clicks falling through the squad assignment overlay panel when clicking on the panel but not on a clickable widget fix potential crash when removing jobs directly from the Tasks info screen

source: water and magma sources now persist with fort across saves and loads

suspendmanager: correctly handle building collisions with smoothing designations when the building is on the edge of the map

warn-stranded: Automatically ignore citizens who are gathering plants or digging to avoid issues with gathering fruit via stepladders and weird issues with digging Update onZoom to use df's centering functionality



Misc Improvements

Dreamfort: put more chairs adjacent to each other to make the tavern more "social"

The "PAUSE FORCED" badge will blink briefly to draw attention if the player attempts to unpause when a DFHack tool window requires the game to be paused

wherever units are listed in DFHack tools, properties like "agitated" or (-trained-) are now shown

autochop: better error output when target burrows are not specified on the commandline

autoclothing : now does not consider worn (x) clothing as usable/available, should help with using with tailor at same time

buildingplan: add option for preventing constructions from being planned on top of existing constructions

burrow: flood fill now requires an explicit toggle before it is enabled to help prevent accidental flood fills

confirm: updated confirmation dialogs to use clickable widgets and draggable windows added confirmation prompt for right clicking out of the trade agreement screen (so your trade agreement selections aren't lost) added confirmation prompts for irreversible actions on the trade screen added confirmation prompt for deleting a uniform added confirmation prompt for convicting a criminal added confirmation prompt for re-running the embark site finder added confirmation prompt for reassigning or clearing zoom hotkeys added confirmation prompt for exiting the uniform customization page without saving

fastdwarf: now saves its state with the fort prevent units from teleporting to inaccessible areas when in teledwarf mode allow units to meander and satisfy needs when they have no current job and teledwarf mode is enabled

fix/stuck-instruments: now handles instruments that are left in the "in job" state but that don't have any actual jobs associated with them

gui/autobutcher: interface redesigned to better support mouse control

gui/control-panel: reduce frequency for warn-stranded check to once every 2 days tools are now organized by type: automation, bugfix, and gameplay

gui/launcher: now persists the most recent 32KB of command output even if you close it and bring it back up make autocomplete case insensitive

gui/mass-remove: can now differentiate planned constructions, stockpiles, and regular buildings can now remove zones can now cancel removal for buildings and constructions

gui/quickcmd: clickable buttons for command add/remove/edit operations

sort: add "Toggle all filters" hotkey button to the squad assignment panel rename "Weak mental fortitude" filter to "Dislikes combat", which should be more understandable

uniform-unstick: warn if a unit belongs to a squad from a different site (can happen with migrants from previous forts)

work-now: now saves its enabled status with the fort

zone: add include/only/exclude filter for juveniles to the pasture/pit/cage/restraint assignment screen show geld status and custom profession (2nd editable line in creature description) in pasture/pit/cage/restraint assignment screen



Removed

channel-safely: (temporarily) removed due to stability issues with the underlying DF API

persist-table: replaced by new dfhack.persistent API

API

New plugin API for saving and loading persistent data. See plugins/examples/skeleton.cpp and plugins/examples/persistent_per_save_example.cpp for details

Plugin ABI (binary interface) version bump! Any external plugins must be recompiled against this version of DFHack source code in order to load.

capitalize_string_words: new MiscUtils function, returns string with all words capitalized

grab_token_string_pos: new MiscUtils function, used for parsing tokens

Items: add item melting logic canMelt(item), markForMelting(item), and cancelMelting(item)

Persistence: persistent keys are now namespaced by an entity_id (e.g. a player fort site ID) data is now stored one file per entity ID (plus one for the global world) in the DF savegame directory

random_index, vector_get_random: new MiscUtils functions, for getting a random entry in a vector

Units.isDanger: now returns true for agitated wildlife

World: GetCurrentSiteId() returns the loaded fort site ID (or -1 if no site is loaded) IsSiteLoaded() check to detect if a site (e.g. a player fort) is active (as opposed to the world or a map) AddPersistentData and related functions replaced with AddPersistentSiteData and AddPersistentWorldData equivalents



Lua

dfhack.capitalizeStringWords: new function, returns string with all words capitalized

dfhack.isSiteLoaded: returns whether a site (e.g. a player fort) is loaded

dfhack.items: access to canMelt(item), markForMelting(item), and cancelMelting(item) from Items module

dfhack.persistent: new, table-driven API for easier world- and site-associated persistent storage. See the Lua API docs for details.

dfhack.world.getCurrentSite: returns the df.world_site instance of the currently loaded fort

widgets.Divider: linear divider to split an existing frame; configurable T-junction edges and frame style matching

Structures

alert_button_announcement_id: now int32_t vector (contains report ids)

announcement_alertst: defined

announcement_alert_type: enum defined

announcement_type: added alert_type enum attribute

markup_text_boxst: updated based on information from Bay12

markup_text_linkst, markup_text_wordst, script_environmentst: defined

occupation: realigned

plotinfost: unk23c8_flags renamed to flags, updated based on information from Bay12

service_orderst: type defined

service_order_type: enum defined

soundst: defined

viewscreen_choose_start_sitest: fix structure of warning flags -- convert series of bools to a proper bitmask

world_raws: unk_v50_1, unk_v50_2, unk_v50_3 renamed to text_set, music, sound

